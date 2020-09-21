BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Area School District’s hybrid approach to pandemic learning is off to a good start, Superintendent Joseph Roy said Monday.
“We’re through three weeks of the new school year and things are going smoothly,” Roy told the school board at its meeting.
“I’m really pleased with the social distancing,” Roy said of how students are following the strategy to deter the spread of the coronavirus.
Students and staff have adjusted to maintaining distance from others and, “very importantly, they’re keeping their masks on,” he said.
“We feel really good about the safety of the school environment,” he said.
BASD students attend classes two days per week and study at home the other three days of the school week.
The board and administration spent a difficult summer of deciding how students and staff could return to school, based upon state guidelines that changed often, amid the pandemic.
Board President Michael Faccinetto said that the result is “better than most of us would have expected.”
One member of the public sent in a question to the Zoom meeting, questioning the value of online education.
“What can the school board do to ensure e-learners receive actual instruction from their teachers instead of having to teach themselves?” asked Matthew Kemp.
He said that students are left to teach themselves for most of the week.
Board member Winston Alozie said that he has talked with parents who are not comfortable with the hybrid plan.
“Several parents I’ve spoken to are working parents,” he said. Some parents “feel like they’re getting lost along with their children.”
Alozie said that some families are “swimming without a life jacket” as they try to balance work and the need to be more involved with their children’s education than in past years.
Jack Silva, assistant superintendent and chief academic officer, said that concerned parents should first contact their child’s teacher and school counselor, and the principal if they must.
When a parent asked whether the district would require COVID-19 vaccinations, Faccinetto said that he could not answer. He declined to speculate on when a vaccination might be available, and said that state guidelines determine vaccination policy.
“I would not even begin to guess,” he said.
The nine-member board met its two student representatives for 2020-21. Katherine Marakovits is the Freedom High School representative, while Joshua Lee represents rival Liberty.
The board's next meeting will be Oct. 5.