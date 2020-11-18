BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Area School District is holding off on the start of winter sports.
All high school and middle school winter sports are postponed until Jan. 11, 2021, the district said Tuesday.
That means no tryouts, practices or games can be held until that date.
District officials said they consulted with health care providers and the city health bureau to make the decision.
BASD also said Tuesday it is continuing with the hybrid learning model for now, despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in the schools.
Superintendent Dr. Joseph Roy said in a video update that Liberty High School has the largest increase with 9 confirmed cases, which is expected because it's the largest school in the district.
Bethlehem City Health Director Kristen Wenrich explained why they decided schools don't need to close down right now.
"One being that none of these cases have been related. Two, there's no evidence of school-wide spread. And three, most of these individuals who have recently tested positive were already quarantined and out of school because they were identified as close contacts to individuals outside the school setting," she said in the video update.
The district will continue to monitor rising COVID-19 cases and work with city health officials.