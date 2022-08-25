Bethlehem was one of three finalists for a pharmaceutical industry plant, a North Carolina official said, but the Tar Heel State won that battle and a projected 251 jobs.

ABEC, based in Hanover Township, Northampton County, announced Wednesday that it will invest $11 million in a single-use disposable container plant in Wilson, North Carolina. The 50,000-square-foot facility will be on a 13-acre site, and is expected to be operating early in the second quarter of 2023.

"This was a competitive project for us," said David E. Rhoades, communications director at the North Carolina Department of Commerce, in an email Thursday.

He said finalist sites included Bethlehem, and Springfield, Missouri.

ABEC refers to its Hanover Township headquarters as its Bethlehem plant. The company is privately held and was founded in 1974.

The Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp., which markets the Lehigh Valley to businesses, said ABEC had not spoken to them about expansion plans locally.

"I don’t know if ABEC had considered the Lehigh Valley as a location for the new plant or was carrying out a business plan to establish an manufacturing plant in the Southeast market," said George Lewis, vice president of marketing for LVEDC. "...ABEC has been committed to the Lehigh Valley for decades. It was founded here. It has its headquarters here. It is a successful and growing Lehigh Valley-based manufacturer. We congratulate ABEC on its continued expansion."

ABEC said the decision came after a review of options.

"After researching and investigating locations throughout the U.S., Wilson, North Carolina offered ABEC the best availability of land, buildings, incentives, and talent," said a spokesperson for ABEC on Thursday. "In addition, the location is in good proximity to many ABEC customers in the area. Lehigh Valley remains our headquarters and is critical to our success going forward."

In a statement Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Ron Cooper said ABEC will create 251 jobs in his state, paying an average of $52,613. Over 12 years, the project is projected to add $455 million to the state economy, Cooper's statement said.

In turn, a state grant will reimburse ABEC as much as $2 million over 12 years. The reimbursement will depend on job creation and investment targets.

Cooper lauded the choice of his state for the new plant.

"Biomanufacturers that must operate at the highest levels of precision and quality choose North Carolina time and time again," he said in the statement. "Biotech is a statewide industry, and ABEC will find the technical expertise and outstanding workforce they need in Wilson County."