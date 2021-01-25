BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Some Bethlehem Area School District athletes are breaking mask-wearing rules and should face consequences that could include being barred from play, board members said Monday.
"This COVID will never end if people do not follow the rules," board member Angela Sinkler said during a virtual meeting Monday. Sinkler, a nurse, said the violations are undeniable.
"I've seen sports teams on TV not wearing masks," she said. "I've seen photos on social media of our basketball team not wearing their masks."
"It's a slap in the face to everybody who follows the rules and to healthcare workers," she said. Students are not the only ones at fault, she added.
"Please wear your masks, and coaches, please have your teams wear their masks," Sinkler said.
Board President Michael Faccinetto said he has seen masks around chins and under noses, despite pandemic rules. He noted that swimmers are not required to wear masks while competing, but other winter sports require them.
"It's not a joke," he said. "We need all the coaches and the students to take it seriously." The violations would not be accepted in a classroom, said Faccinetto, who is a teacher in the Allentown School District.
"It's the rule," Faccinetto said. "You don't have to like it."
"It is very disheartening to see what is happening with athletics," Vice President Shannon Patrick said. The rules were made clear to players and coaches in advance, and Patrick said the privilege of playing should be linked to complying.
"I would hope that if student-athletes continue to not follow the rules and not wear a mask or wear a mask properly, that there are consequences for that athlete and their eligibility to play," Patrick said.
In other business, the board approved a resolution that any tax increase for the 2021-22 school year would not exceed the 3.7% limit set by the state in its Act 1 index. There was no discussion of the budget or any potential tax increase Monday, but a draft presented by the administration last week indicated a $10.7 million funding gap.
That preliminary budget cited higher salaries, debt service and payments to charter schools for driving up the Bethlehem district's costs. Projected 2021-22 expenses were projected at $310 million. The district has not raised taxes in its last two budgets.
Superintendent Joseph Roy gave the board a brief update on COVID-19. The number of cases in the schools reflects what is happening in the the community, he said, and there has been "a little bit of a slowdown" in the district, as there has been in the area.
He said the district makes decisions about the pandemic after conferring with the City of Bethlehem Health Bureau and St. Luke's University Health Network.
"Our work is really guided by the experts in the field," he said.
Last week, when the district went all-remote at Freedom High School because of COVID-19 cases, Roy said in a video, "We have not seen spread in schools."
Claude Vandever, a BASD parent, asked if the district could maintain better social distancing in the cafeteria. Roy said seats at lunch are six feet apart, and that while students may slide closer together, the schools are monitoring distancing.
The board also approved the hiring of Shawn Daignault as head football coach at Liberty High School at a salary of $8,923. Daignault was defensive coordinator at Northampton High School.