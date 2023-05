BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For the 115th year, the sound of Bach is echoing across Bethlehem.

The Bethlehem Bach Festival opened Friday.

This is the first festival under new artistic director and conductor Christopher Jackson.

It also coincides with the 125th anniversary of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem.

The event kicked off with a free concert on Payrow Plaza outside of the Bethlehem Public Library and City Hall.

The festival continues Saturday and again May 19 and May 20.