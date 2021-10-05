BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a resolution to support a plan to improve the safety of pedestrians and cyclists on Broad Street.
Prepared by the city's consultant, Traffic Planning and Design Inc., and supported by a $20,000 WalkWorks grant from the state Department of Health and the University of Pittsburgh Center for Public Health Practice, the Broad Street Active Transportation Plan offers safer street crossings, improved bus stops, bike lanes, more trees and other enhancements.
Extending three miles from Stefko Boulevard west to Club Avenue at the Allentown border, Broad Street is a major multimodal transportation corridor through Bethlehem, serving as a primary route to its downtown for people walking, biking, driving or riding the bus. East and west of downtown, Broad Street is also home to smaller business districts serving the surrounding neighborhoods.
According to the plan, endorsed by the city planning commission last month, the eastern and western ends of Broad Street are difficult to cross, with a steady stream of high-speed traffic and a crossing distance of nearly 60 feet.
There have been 17 pedestrian crashes and seven cyclist accidents along Broad Street out of 299 crashes from 2015 to 2019, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation data listed in the plan. Most of the accidents occurred on the eastern end of Broad Street.
Residents trying to catch their bus, children walking to school and senior citizens walking to the YMCA may experience Broad Street as a barrier on their daily trip. However, the width of the thoroughfare also provides an opportunity to redesign the corridor with enhanced transit stops, separated bike lanes, and more trees and green space, the report notes.
Several redevelopment projects in the planning process will bring new foot traffic and energy to the downtown area and the surrounding neighborhoods, the plan states.
LANTA, the document notes, plans enhanced bus service from Broad Street to the Lehigh Valley's major employment hubs.
In his presentation to council, Ben Guthrie, project manager at Traffic Planning and Design, started with the western section of the corridor, Club Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, the narrowest section of Broad Street.
He noted that the plan recommends modern bus stops with shelters and clocks indicating real-time schedules, high-visibility crosswalks and accessible curb ramps. At Broad Street and Pennsylvania Avenue/Market Street, the plan calls for a reduction in the crossing distance on the northbound approach of Market Street, to improve safety.
From 16th Avenue toward the downtown, the plan suggests curb bumps to reduce the width of Broad Street from almost 60 feet to 24 feet, to improve the safety and ease of pedestrians crossing the street, Guthrie said.
The plan also provides separated bike lanes, six feet wide with a four-foot buffer, in each direction along Broad Street.
From Sixth Avenue to Main Street, which Guthrie described as a key commercial district with restaurants and shops that draw pedestrians, the plan calls for a change in street design, with a traffic signal designed to give pedestrians a head start before traffic moves through Broad Street and Sixth Avenue and Broad Street and Third Avenue. Right turns on red would be prohibited, according to the plan.
Similar improvements are envisioned on the eastern side of Broad Street, including a so-called pedestrian refuge island, allowing pedestrians to reach a safe halfway point while crossing the wide street.
Acknowledging observations from residents who addressed council at the start of the meeting concerning traffic and pedestrian safety, traffic flow, speeding and the need for a traffic signal at 13th Avenue, Guthrie said that area should continue to be monitored. The plan notes that its recommendations may be implemented as a series of smaller, standalone projects.
Darlene Heller, the city's director of planning and zoning, said she felt good about the public input received over the summer and noted that council's support of the resolution was important to secure grants.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission has identified the Broad Street corridor as a source of economic activity that provides access to recreational sites and businesses, Heller said.
The redevelopment of the Boyd Theatre property at 30 E. Broad St. is just one example of the economic and civic activity on Broad Street, Heller noted.
Councilmembers voiced their support for the plan's vision.
Council President Adam Waldron described it as "a great starting point" and said it was rare for council to receive such a fully formed report. He said he would be interested to learn more about funding sources and a timeline.