BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An East Elizabeth Avenue site that has been home to many Bethlehem bars and seen performances by big-name bands has crossed the million-dollar mark.

The property at 21-25 E. Elizabeth, formerly 21 Crafthouse and Kitchen, was sold for $1.17 million on Jan. 9, according to Northampton County records.

The site will become Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub sometime this spring, a second location of the 2049 Northampton St., Wilson Borough, bar.

Many beers have been poured at 21-25 E. Elizabeth over the decades, and old-timers will remember Mickey Kelly's Rag-Time Honky-Tonk Tavern, where live bands played and a fellow known to all as "Pops" checked IDs at the door. Mickey Kelly's featured live music, with local bands such as Daddy Licks, known for the song, "I've Got Wheels." Touring acts included Tommy Conwell and The Hooters, back in the 1980s.

Mickey Kelly's is long gone, but set lists from bands such as The Ravyns and The Sharks that played there linger on the Internet.

Since then, bars and restaurants that operated at the site include Trapper's, Silver Star Saloon, McGillicuddy's and Roosevelt's 21.

The Pints & Pies team plans extensive renovations before opening. The front patio will remain, and in good weather, the bar will have an indoor/outdoor feel. The new Pints & Pies is near Liberty High School and Moravian University.

Other six-figure deals have been made nearby. The Chelsea apartments just north of 21-25 E. Elizabeth were sold in August for $3 million.

The buyer of the bar is listed in county records as 21 E. Elizabeth LLC, while the seller was Majack Bag Ventures Inc. The property is just under a fifth of an acre.