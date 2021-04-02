COVID restrictions will be easing on Sunday, allowing restaurants to serve more customers.
Come Sunday, restaurants will be allowed 75% capacity inside, up from the current 50%, and bar service can resume without the need to buy food.
Many local spots are looking forward to the expansion after a tough year, but one bar actually used the time off to its advantage.
"It's really exciting, because people are finally coming out," said Harjaap Chatha, owner of Tally Ho in Bethlehem.
Tally Ho has adjusted over the past year to keep up with requirements.
"It's been a really rough ride, because it's such a big nightlife spot. So, our dance floor hasn't existed within the last year. It's a couple of tables and music," Chatha said.
From a safety standpoint, the bar is still working to figure out logistics.
"I am still not sure if we are comfortable doing bar seating ourselves. I don't know if we plan to stay open until 2 a.m. yet," Chatha said.
Though he said he used the pandemic to his advantage, and the rule of ordering food with alcohol actually helped business.
"A lot of people don't even know we sell food, and so when they started getting forced to get food here, they started realizing we actually have really good food," Chatha said.
So good, that Tally Ho brought in a pizzolo from Naples in January to train employees on Neapolitan pizzas.
It redid its kitchen, and then renovated the entire bar area, taking out booths, exposing brick, and getting rid of the infamous carvings in the walls.
It was a way to keep staff employed and expand the customer base.
"We wanted to make it a little more open and inviting, and we hope when people are comfortable as they get vaccinated and restrictions loosen, they give us a shot," Chatha said.
So the bar is hoping to balance the best of both worlds -- keep their college student base and expand to families or other folks who may have shied away in the past.
They also wanted to note that even with renovations, the original framework and carvings are still there behind the new walls to keep the history alive as some notes date back to the 1930s.