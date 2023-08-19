A Bethlehem barber shop is making sure kids go back to school with a fresh cut and everything they need to learn.

The Barber Pill held a back to school drive offering free haircuts, backpacks and school supplies to families who needed them.

The event was co-hosted by The Barber Hill and the McKinney Media Co. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

We talked with one parent who says the support is a huge help for her family.

"As a single mother with four children, sometimes you struggle a little, and you don't want to choose between bills and buying your kids school supplies, so it's just good that people do things like this," said Stacy Strom.

"There are people struggling, even after this whole COVID thing. Some people haven't bounced back yet, some of the things in our community are not at where it's supposed to be, so I figured this would help out," said Barber Pill owner Lawrence Wright.

This is the second year the Barber Pill has put on the drive, and Wright says he plans to continue to do it every year — because the need is there.