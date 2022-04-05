Patient, doctor generic
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethehem-based Saladax Biomedical Inc. has acquired a patent portfolio from Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.

Saladax did not disclose terms of the agreement to acquire intellectual property from Janssen, which is part of Johnson & Johnson. The transaction includes 17 patent families and, along with Saladax's existing intellectual property, covers the major antipsychotic drugs that are prescribed worldwide, according to a Saladax press release. The acquisition gives Saladax a premier position in the antipsychotic drug-testing field, according to the statement.

"This is a very exciting time for Saladax and the field of therapeutic drug monitoring," Sal Salamone, founder and chief executive officer of Saladax, said in the statement. The company's products help diagnose patients who have serious mental illness.

Saladax says on its website that since 2007, its technology has been used to help monitor patient care. The company also works with pharmaceutical companies to develop tests for clinical trials.

"We believe that truly personalized medicine can only exist when the right drug is taken at the right dose," according to the Saladax website.

