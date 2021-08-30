Vinco Ventures Inc. shares jumped Monday after Internet posters touted the Bethlehem-based company.
The shares closed at $7.06, up 36%, as posters on stocktwits.com went to war over Vinco's prospects. Under fake names, of course, and perhaps making fake arguments.
Some rallied to the Vinco cause, others jumped in to attack. Who if anybody was being sincere, nobody knows.
"$3-$10 was not even the real move.. you'll see the real move around 25-35 later this week!" said yayareaper.
AnalystNextDoor claimed to see through the hype: "Too many pumpers this is not a buy."
Pumpers are short-term traders who try to talk up a stock before selling it.
Business Insider reported that Vinco, trading as BBIG, is among "the latest meme plays" favored by investors who chat over Reddit and Stocktwits. Theater-chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and video-game seller GameStop Corp. soared earlier this year after small investors coordinated buying over the Internet, to try to make money and disrupt Wall Street.
Vinco, based in a suite at 1 West Broad St. in Bethlehem, identifies itself as a "digital media merger and acquisitions company."
The company recently reported $2.69 million in second-quarter 2021 revenue, down 48% from a year ago. Vinco blamed lower sales of personal-protective equipment. The loss for the quarter was $183.89 million, or $5.13 per diluted share. Vinco said the issuance of stock warrants was the main driver of the loss.
Vinco's second-quarter balance sheet showed current assets of $80.6 million, including $74.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.
The posters roared on.
"I'm waiting to buy back in," according to CroSel.
"Perfect storm for a short squeeze!" wrote DDMattDog. "Once in a life time opportunity."
"Shorts" are investors who borrow shares and sell them, expecting to buy them back at a lower price and pocket the difference. For example, an investor might buy shares at $50 and sell them at $40, making $10 each if the gamble works.
A "short squeeze" happens when the shares rise, forcing the "short" to buy back in and cover the position. As more shorts try to buy their way out of losing positions, the stock can soar.
Vinco did not return a call for comment. Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, it was the fifth-most discussed company on Stocktwits.
"Don't let it down below $7," implored digtrader.
Hsons expressed some short-term confidence that reflects the brief horizon of the meme investors: "Small position at $7.76 will hold overnight."
Vinco has traded between $1.11 and $10 per share in the last 52 weeks. About 316 million shares changed hands Monday, more than 17 times the average volume.