BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After extensive debate at Wednesday's meeting, the Bethlehem Historic Architectural Review Board voted to table a decision to recommend demolishing the nearly 50-year-old Walnut Street Garage.
The board voted unanimously to pause the vote, citing a need for more information and to really "dig into" issues such as parking and neighborhood impact.
The board came to this decision after hearing a presentation related to an ask for a certificate of appropriateness for the demolition, presented on behalf of the Bethlehem Parking Authority.
"[The garage] is a building I am actually really embarrassed about as a parking director who is ultimately responsible for it…it's well below what it deserves in the city," said Steven Fernstrom, executive director of the BPA, who served as the applicant.
The structure, he said, has passed the point of repair.
"Not only is the building past its useful life and is ugly, it totally sucks the energy out of our downtown and…is not historically appropriate," Fernstrom said.
Demolition of the garage is the first step in a long-range plan to develop the spot, said Alicia Miller Karner, who serves as deputy director of economic development for the city.
Design of the new parking structure is the second step, Miller Karner said, while the third step entails private development on the western part of the site.
As part of the request, Kevin Carrigan and Michael App — both with THA Consulting — presented a plan describing the current garage and plans for a potential development, including parking and retail space.
Carrigan said he has been involved with assessing the Walnut Street Garage since 2021. The regular quarterly assessments make sure the garage stays safe until it is "out of commission," he said.
During these assessments, various hazards — such as potentials for concrete collapse and disintegrating welds on steel connections — surfaced.
"Every time we do an assessment, we do find new dangerous conditions in the garage that need to be addressed," he said.
A dangerous condition, as defined by the International Existing Building Code, is one that has failed or has the potential to fail and has to be corrected either temporarily or permanently to ensure safety, explained Carrigan.
Simply speaking, the materials used to construct the garage in 1976 are coming to the natural end of their usefulness, App said.
The new garage would accommodate 591 spaces throughout a six-tier structure and would be less expensive to operate and maintain than the current facility.
In 2021, a feasibility study found that it would cost anywhere between $12 million to $20 million to fix the Walnut Street Garage entirely. The city has also invested $800,000 in upkeep for the garage.
The new garage would be sustainable and built using precast concrete and would be accompanied by nearly 6,000 square feet of retail space. The plan came as a result of a partnership between the city's economic development arm and the BPA, explained Miller Karner.
"The city issued an RFP in partnership with the parking authority to try to envision what the western part of the property would look like," she said.
Miller Karner also said that plans for development are in very early stages, and no developer has been chosen for the project.
"We are not at a point where we are even confident who that partner would be in a preferred developer realm," she explained.
In terms of demolition, the plan calls for a bid process to be completed by applicants who will come up with a detailed plan that will be vetted by professionals before being submitted through the city processes, including code enforcement.
Community reaction
Residents and business owners near the existing structure had many questions about demolition.
West Market Street property owner Dan Nigito described his property as "ground zero" for the effects of the demolition. "I'm concerned about the noise, debris and vibrations," he explained.
Further, Nigito said he was "terrified" of the effects of the vibrations on his and his neighbors' historic homes.
"It means a lot to us that this is done properly," he said.
Jim Follweiler brought up concerns about the displacement of drivers who use the parking garage.
At this, Fernstrom answered that the parking authority is extremely conformable with a displacement plan for those individuals, saying that the plan was "very well thought out" and was a "really good, solid plan."
The Walnut Street Garage is currently 35-45% occupied, Fernstrom said.
Displaced parkers could use the North Street Garage, and the Broad Street, Old York and Spring Street lots.
Market Street resident Martin Romeril questioned the late addition of the project's review on HARB's agenda for the evening, and voiced concerns over the ability of city residents to comment on the project.
He also voiced concerns over the potential effects of historic structures, asking, "What if the demolition brings down more than one structure?"
Bruce Haines, managing partner at the Hotel Bethlehem, also spoke, questioning the data on the Walnut Street Garage.
"The public hasn't seen that study; it hasn't been vetted," he said.
Haines said it was "almost unfathomable" to him that less parking would be good for the city, especially when the city is hopeful to be added to UNESCO's World Heritage Site in summer 2024.
"What we have is really, really special," Haines said.
"I want to be sure when [visitors] come, they have a place to park," he added.
The Historic Architectural Review Board is an advisory board that votes on certificates of appropriateness for projects within the historic district. The body's recommendations go on to Bethlehem City Council for consideration.