BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new boutique in the Lehigh Valley is giving shoppers the opportunity to help woman in need.
My Sister's Closet just relocated to Bethlehem on Saturday and supports woman recovering from exploitation.
The dollars you spend go towards an organization called Bloom, a non-profit that gives women a second chance at living the life they deserve.
"We are an organization that gives women the opportunity to rebuild their life following the horrific trauma of being exploited," said Carol Andersen, CEO of Bloom. "That can involve sex trafficking, stripping, trading sex for things that they need, and often times it involves addiction."
There are women like Ashley who have benefited first-hand from the work of Bloom. Thanks to the shoppers at My Sister's Closet, Ashley can continue rebuilding her life each and every day.
"They provide everything I need, I also have a job now, going back to school," said Ashley. "They've helped me a lot."
With the store's grand opening, more women in the area can join Ashley on that path now too.
"They have dreams just like you and I, they're smart, creative, so smart, and so hardworking, to bring them to a place like this where you can engage with women who want to believe in them too will change the trajectory of their life," said Andersen.
The team here says the busier this store gets, the more job opportunities for the women that they work with.