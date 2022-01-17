BETHLEHEM, Pa. | After a year of moving celebrations online due to COVID-19, the Bethlehem branch of the NAACP is back honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day in-person.
"We are alive and we want to let people know we are alive. Dr. King is dead, the dream is alive so we are moving forward to accomplish the ends to the dream that has always spoken of," said Bethlehem native Esther Lee.
It's a day where in the past, musical artists and local panelists have been featured to discuss racial equality and social justice.
A motorcade went from Martin Luther King Jr. Park to the Charles Brown Ice House to hold an open discussion.
"We have been discussing long term to provide more permanent homes for the homeless so we are concentrating on that today," Lee noted.
Esther Lee was the first black woman to be elected to the school board in the Lehigh Valley back in 1971. She's a long time civil rights activist and continues to make strides throughout the Lehigh Valley and beyond, ringing true on this MLK day.
"I'm old now but I have the strength of an ox," said Lee. "I shall continue to move forward as long as I can."
Her message is clear: "Get with it."
"We're all people, and lets move together in accommodating everyone that's a citizen of Bethlehem, and Lehigh Valley communities, and the world," Lee concluded.