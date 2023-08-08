BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Monday night's storm damaged several businesses throughout the Lehigh Valley, tearing off roofs and knocking down trees, but at Seven Sirens Brewing Company in Bethlehem, the damage isn't to its building, it's to its product. The company still has no electricity.

"It's happened before, but not for this long," said owner Jordan Serulneck.

Serulneck said, without power, the beer in the brewery's eight fermenters is getting warmer.

"We make all of the product that we sell here in-house, so we've got a bunch of fermenters that are, have tons of product in it that we're concerned about losing," said Serulneck.

That's not just a concern for people visiting the tasting room. It could affect customers all across the Lehigh Valley.

"All of the beer that we have brewed and waiting to be packaged, we already have plans for, with off-site festivals and different events that we have going on," said Serulneck. "So we're going to have to, if it was to be lost, we would have to come up with more product in a short amount of time."

The beer has been unrefrigerated since about 7:30 p.m. Monday, and PPL estimates power won't be restored until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Serulneck said, at this point, a generator wouldn't work.

"To have that hard-wired in in the middle of a power outage just isn't an option, with permits and planning and finding," Serulneck said, "it's just not feasible right now, so we're going to wait until the power comes back on and plan for it in the future."

Serulneck said the beer is still good for now, and all he can do is wait and hope for the lights to come on.

"We've been through a lot of stuff already, and we've become pretty resilient," Serulneck said. "We're just going to keep pushing through."