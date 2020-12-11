Businesses big and small have spent the last 24 hours getting ready to shut their doors for the next three weeks.
Friday was the last night to take it all in before Governor Wolf's limited-time mitigation orders go into effect, closing down bars and restaurants in time for the holidays.
People took advantage of that last night, whether they ate at restaurants, both indoors and outdoors, or supported the many small business retail shops, Main Street in Bethlehem was buzzing.
"I've heard people say that some restaurants are going to fight it and stay open. I don't know. That's tough. The LCB troll our liquor license and if they want to shut us down they can shut us down so I'm not going to risk that," said Neville Gardner, owner of Donegal Square and McCarthy's Red Stag Pub.
While his restaurant has to close, his retail business can thankfully stay open.
"Retail can stay open or cut to 50 percent but I mean honestly we really haven't had more than 50% occupancy in here. We're having an OK season," Gardner said. "We did Christkindlmarkt, which really, really, really helped."
Wind Creek Casino, a larger Bethlehem business, employs thousands in the Lehigh Valley.
Although they won't be coming to work, they will still be paid.
"We have told our employees we're just going to keep them on payroll through this upcoming period of time through Jan. 4," said Wind Creek CEO and President Jay Dorris.
Dorris says the casino has gone to great lengths to ensure mask wearing and social distancing, but he says they want to support a broader community effort and help keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed.
"We're ready to get past this and be able to welcome our guests back and hope everybody will be safe, and take the steps we need to so that collectively we can all get through this," he said.