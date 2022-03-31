BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Students across the region are preparing to or already starting to perform in their high school musicals. Bethlehem Catholic is one of the schools that sends students to the Freddy Awards each year.
"Everybody knows Hello, Dolly!” said Diana Tice, the theater director and department chair for fine arts, world languages and PE at Bethlehem Catholic High School.
But this upcoming production is extra special for a few reasons.
It's been 50 years since Bethlehem Catholic High School first put on Hello Dolly!, and for the second time around, the original cast is invited.
"We'd like to have them come be recognized, have a little reception for them with the current cast and also ask them to come up on stage and join in," said Tice.
"I think it would be nice to have the cast to talk with the current cast and see, you know, what we did similar, what we did different,” said Ryanna Kral, a senior at Bethlehem Catholic High School, who is playing Dolly Levi.
The show goes on here, in person and with an audience, for the first time since these seniors were freshman, allowing them to shine once again.
"There's something special about theater when you go out and you see everyone in the crowd,” said Robert Ruhl, a senior at Bethlehem Catholic High School, who is playing Cornelius Hackl. “It's kind of a different excitement when you're performing for people."
"It's nice to see that these people are going to enjoy something in person rather than just looking at it through a screen,” said Kral.
The 40-student cast and crew are missing someone this year.
“We’re doing this show dedicated to the memory of Mrs. Alice Freeh, who was our theatre director and benefactor for many years,” said Tice.
But they're certainly making her proud.
"Theater is absolutely a labor of love and hours," said Tice.
Hundreds of hours have went into this show.
"There's the set builds,” said Kral. “There’s preparing with the script, running lines with others."
Some things never change, like what it means to be in a production like this.
“Theater is more than just people on stage," said Tice. "It is definitely some place where students feel safe."
They gain confidence, resilience and relationships that last long after the curtain closes.
"These are probably the nicest people I've met in the world,” said Kral.
"Become more of a family rather than a group of friends,” said Ruhl.
The show runs April 22 through the 24.
You could buy tickets online.