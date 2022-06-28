BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic High School Principal Holly DeNofa is leaving after five years at the helm.
"Mrs. DeNofa has announced her resignation, she will be leaving in mid-July, and a search is underway for a new principal," according to a statement from the Diocese of Allentown. "The board of directors thanks her for her service."
69 News has reached out to DeNofa for comment.
DeNofa took over at Beca on July 1, 2017, succeeding John Petruzzelli.
DeNofa had been in the public school system before her Bethlehem Catholic years.
She was a vice principal at Freedom High School and she had taught in Allentown, and in the Pleasant Valley School District, where she also was an assistant principal.
Petruzzelli spent seven years at Beca before departing to lead St. Joseph Preparatory School in Philadelphia. Later, he returned to Bethlehem to create Kolbe Academy, the nation's first Catholic recovery high school for students with alcohol and drug problems.
Earlier this year, he stepped down from that job and planned to take some time off, but St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington, Delaware, called on him to lead that school and coach its staff for one year.
Petruzzelli worked at St. Elizabeth earlier in his career as a teacher and in admissions.