BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic Principal Luke Wilde will leave the school to take on a new job, according to a letter from the Diocese of Allentown.

Wilde has "a unique job opportunity" outside of education. His last day at BeCa will be Friday, April 21, according to a letter to the school community from Thomas Donchez, chairperson of the school's board of directors, and Philip Fromuth, superintendent of Catholic education for the diocese.

"Mr. Wilde has given thirteen years of service to our school as teacher, administrator, and most recently, as principal," according to the statement, dated April 18. "Although we are sorry to see him go, we are grateful and thank Mr. Wilde for his invaluable service and sacrifice in support of our school, students and community."

Wilde will be available to assist with the transition to an interim leadership team at the Dewberry Avenue school, Fromuth said.

Dean of Students Barry Schultz, along with Chris Domyan, Amy Solano and other administrators will oversee the school's day-to-day operations. Father Bernard Ezaki and the Diocesan Office of Education will also provide oversight during the transition, the statement said.

"We ask for and appreciate your understanding, prayers, and support for our interim leadership team as they continue to lead the school through the remaining weeks of this academic year while, at same time, also preparing the way for an exciting new school year beginning this fall," according to the letter.

Wilde was named principal in July 2022. He started at BeCa in 2009.