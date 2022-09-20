BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During Tuesday night's Bethlehem City Council meeting, changes were made to the hiring requirements of city police officers.
Council voted to approve amendments to the police civil service rules, which outline the eligibility requirements, examinations, probationary periods and disqualifying factors for individuals to be hired into the Bethlehem Police Department.
Applicants for the department must have an associate's degree or at least 60 college credits. However, that requirement may be waived if the applicant has fulfilled the requirements of the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers’ Training Act and has a certain number of hours of active hours of experience as a police officers.
Previously, that number of hours stood at 4,000. Tuesday night's changes decreased that requirement to 2,000 hours.
Another change deleted the requirement that each applicant have two people vouch for their character. Previously, an applicant needed to have two individuals who were not relatives and who knew the applicant for at least one year submit notarized vouchers on their behalf.
Other changes involve applicants' physical fitness test requirements and polygraph examinations.
Mayor J. William Reynolds said the changes will help recruit new police officers to Bethlehem.