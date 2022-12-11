BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Their goal is to protect human dignity

"I've been very fortunate in my life. So seeing people in need really stirred in me a desire to get involved with something like this," said volunteer George Harmanos.

They're called S.T.AR. It stands for: Serving to Aid and Restore.

They're a resource center, located right in Bethlehem.

Volunteers give up their time to help the homeless community.

Whether it be by providing a jacket, a pair of shoes, socks - and everything they need to be, well, human beings.

"​We give out toiletries, clothing, blankets, tents, sleeping bags. It's so wonderful, because we have such teamwork here," said S.T.A.R. volunteer, Tim McGorry.

1 in 10 residents in the Lehigh Valley are living in poverty, and more than 2400 are homeless.

That's why the volunteers at S.T.A.R. make it their mission to make some of those day-to-day struggles a little easier

Every Saturday from 11-1, those in-need are invited to Christ Church U.C.C. in Bethlehem.

They're given free access to choose a coat, a hat, or even a bag of toiletries.

And they're always accepting donations.

"We get usually between 40, 50 even 60 people every Saturday. We get donations from the community in general," said Harmanos.

"It's absolutely wonderful, it really is," said McGorry.

If you would like to make a donation to S.T.A.R you can drop all items off at Christ Church U.C.C. off Market Street in Bethlehem.

For volunteer opportunities, click here: https://www.starbethlehempa.org/volunteer