Some kids in the Lehigh Valley will wake up Christmas morning to find bikes in their living rooms, thanks to a Bethlehem charity.
Associates with the Coalition for Appropriate Transportation, otherwise known as CAT, say they're giving out dozens of kids' bikes to deserving families this holiday.
Organizers say volunteers have been working three to four hours refurbishing each bike. That includes putting on new tires, brakes, grips, and other parts.
"Any kind of program that gives back, whether it's a shelter, or the bike program, or food pantry, I think it's important to have them as part of the fabric of the community," said parent Jonathan Copland.
In addition to the bikes, families also took home helmets and bike education materials.