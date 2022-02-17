BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Students at a Bethlehem charter school say the administration has been ignoring reports of sexual assault and discrimination.
We spoke with a student there who said the issue began with a Google Document, where students were sharing experiences of sexual assault or discrimination.
"There was probably at least 40 different people on that document at once, just writing how they felt and their experiences," said the student, who asked to be kept anonymous.
But on Tuesday, the student said the school found out about the document and shut it down.
"Tech had either suspended or took down our Google account," said the student.
That's when the student said the idea of a sit-in protest came up.
"I had mentioned starting a protest where we just sit against the hall wall and share our experiences of things that had been happening that we wanted to be heard," said the student.
The student said most of the school's students participated in the protest. Another student created an online petition Tuesday, which now has more than 2,000 signatures.
The school responded to 69 News, saying in part "The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts takes all allegations of discrimination, bullying, sexual assault, and/or harassment seriously."
But the student said they are calling on the school to do more to make students feel like their concerns are being addressed.
"You should feel like you can express who you are without being afraid that you might not be respected," said the student.