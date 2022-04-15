BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Parishioners gathered in Bethlehem for a Good Friday tradition.
Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church observed the day with its "Way of the Cross" re-enactment Friday afternoon.
Actors re-created Jesus' final steps before his death in Jerusalem.
The performance gathered quite a large crowd.
"We were greatly excited. And we knew, we felt it that people were going to be coming out this year in order to be able to really express their faith," said Father Andrew Gehringer, with Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church.
Friday was the first time the church was able to do the re-enactment since the pandemic started.