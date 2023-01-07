Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties.

A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision.

Lehigh University wants to buy the churches on the city's south side, but many in the community oppose that move and prefer the properties end up for public use.

The university submitted a bid of $3.7 million dollars for the properties.

It beat a bid by the city by $200,000.

A Lehigh spokesperson told 69 News during the week that "it's too early to say what their plans for the parcels might include," but that "Lehigh is committed to open communication and active partnership with the community throughout the process."

Several South Side nonprofits shared their ideas for St. John's and its parking lot with city leaders.

"We call on Lehigh to do the responsible thing and be a good neighbor, withdraw your bid or commit to reselling St. John's Windish and its parking lots to the city of Bethlehem for public use that is determined by the South Side community," said Delia Marrero, Executive Director of YWCA Bethlehem.

Those ideas include things like a community center, green space, and affordable housing.