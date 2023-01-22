BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Three Bethlehem churches now appear ready to move forward with merging their congregations and selling properties to Lehigh University.

The announcement was made during a United Proclamation of the Gospel service this weekend at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The merger of St. Peter's, St. John's Windish and Light of Christ churches and sale of church properties on the city's Southside were planned to be approved earlier this month.

But they were delayed after the Bethlehem Parking Authority said it might consider eminent domain to take one of the church's parking lots. The parking authority later backed away from the plan.

Lehigh University submitted a bid of $3.7 million for the church properties.

That beat a bid by the city by $200,000 dollars.

A joint congregational meeting is scheduled for February 5th to vote on the merger and sale of properties.

A Lehigh spokesperson told us recently "it's too early" to say what the university would do with the properties.