BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council is looking for a new member to serve on the legislative body for the next two years.
The city announced it is accepting letters of interest and resumes for the council position vacated by J. William Reynolds after he was sworn in as mayor and resigned from council on Jan. 3.
The replacement will serve the remainder of Reynolds' term, which runs until Jan. 2, 2024. At that time, a successor will be sworn into the office after the 2023 general election.
Interested candidates are encouraged to send their application materials to the city clerk's office by Tuesday, Jan. 25 at noon.
Successful applicants will have the opportunity to provide public comment on their candidacy in front of City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Council will then make its selection at the Feb. 15 meeting.
City Council is made up of seven members who are elected to four-year terms. All council seats are determined by citywide elections; there are no districted council positions.
Earlier this month, Michael Colon was selected to serve as president of council, while Grace Crampsie Smith was selected as vice president.
Council's three newest members — Hillary Kwiatek, Rachel Leon and Kiera Wilhelm — all Democrats, were sworn in, along with incumbent Crampsie Smith. Dr. Paige Van Wirt also serves on council, making for Bethlehem's first female-majority council.