BETHLEHEM, Pa. – On Wednesday, Bethlehem City Council received an update regarding requirements for wastewater discharge permits, which includes one pending at the embattled Bethlehem Landfill.

Officials said the Bethlehem Landfill is just one of the city's permittees of the city's water discharge permit. The city is looking at water flow to the city's wastewater treatment plant from the landfill and is in the process of understanding the flow from others who also hold permits.

"It's really not just an individualized focus on the landfill in this regard, but an overall focus on the whole plan and a way to get a handle on what we're dealing with there so that we'll be well-positioned if there are federal and state regulations that could impact [it]," said City Solicitor John Spirk Jr.

According to the legal team, testing responsibilities are shared between the permittee and the city. The data is shared with the Department of Environmental Protection and the Environmental Protection Agency, officials said. The city has 37 industrial waste discharge permittees, presently.

Of highest concern are levels of PFAS or "forever chemicals" identified as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl. The chemicals' "forever" status refers to the slow rate at which the chemicals break down. These chemicals also build up in the human body over time and have been linked to decreased fertility, developmental delays in children, types of cancer, and hormone function.

Victoria Opthof-Cordaro spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, giving an update on the Bethlehem Landfill and addressing leachate.

"We know that there is much more to do," Opthof-Cordaro said of the situation in Lower Saucon, adding she was glad for Bethlehem's support.

"I am hopeful that council will continue to watch the wastewater permit," she said.

Opthof-Codaro runs a community organization opposing the Bethlehem Landfill's expansion called "Citizens for Responsible Development."

Sanitary sewer replacement

In other water news, City Council approved a contract with Barrasso Excavation Inc. in Oley. The $1.8 million contract calls for replacing and upgrading approximately 1,500 feet of sanitary sewer collection pipe along East Third Street, Brodhead Road, and Broadway.

The contract also outlines replacing and relocating the interconnection metering chamber at the border with Fountain Hill Borough on Broadway at Bishopthorpe Road. According to city records, the project was identified in the city's Act 537 Plan and will be partially funded by a $525,000 H2O PA Grant.

City budget update

In other news, city Business Administrator Eric Evans presented an update on the city's budget, which, overall, was good.

"We've had two good quarters and will remain vigilant," Evans said.

'We really have [and] continue to spend conservatively," said Mayor J. William Reynolds. "That's what has put us in the position we're in now."

Evans said 95% of real estate taxes have been collected, with $33 million typically collected. The mercantile tax has increased, as have permits and housing. Evans said that deed transfers slowed due to rising interest rates.

Police dog retirement

Council also voted to accept the retirement of a police dog named Blaze, a Dutch Shepherd purchased in 2016 who is trained in drug detection.

"I hope they get a couple extra Milk-Bones and enjoy their retirement," said Council President Michael Colon.

Lehigh Valley Pride

Council also voted to grant a use permit to Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center and ArtsQuest for the 2023 Lehigh Valley Pride event on Aug. 20.

The permit allows for the use of First Street from Polk Street to the eastern terminus and Founders Way between First Street and Second Street.