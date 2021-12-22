BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday night to adopt a $94.8 million budget for 2022, which includes no new taxes.
Councilman Bryan Callahan cast the dissenting vote, and voted no a second time in a separate motion to set the tax rate for 2022.
The Northampton County tax rate for the city will remain at 8.61 mills and the Lehigh County tax rate for the city will remain at 2.72 mills.
Outgoing Mayor Bob Donchez originally presented the spending plan in November, at which time he warned that projections could be bleak for the next five years and could require large tax increases to cover projected deficits in future budgets.
Councilman and incoming Mayor-elect J. William Reynolds could call for the budget to be re-opened next year to re-evaluate how the city will be allocating its American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The newly-approved budget identifies community needs – including capital projects, road repaving and community reinvestment – which will use about $14 million of the ARPA funds.
Bethlehem is receiving a total of $34.4 million in ARPA coronavirus relief funding from the federal government, which it must spend by 2024.
Prior to the vote to adopt the budget, Eastman Avenue resident Richard Ellis reminded council of how difficult it is for senior citizens living on fixed incomes to keep pace with tax increases the city has imposed since 2013.
“It’s hard to keep up when it (tax hikes) has taken up our increases (in social security income) just to pay for taxes to the city of Bethlehem,” Ellis said. “Maybe you people ought to start thinking of us seniors and try walking in our shoes in trying to make ends meet. It’s harder and harder.”
Council president Adam R. Waldron said when making comparisons, Bethlehem’s tax rate is generally about 20% lower than neighboring municipalities.
“I agree with comments about the burden of increasing taxes,” Waldron said. “Fortunately, we are not in a position where we are raising taxes. The administration always does its best to hold the line on taxes.”