BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council approved the creation of a proposed Southside LERTA district on first reading Tuesday night at City Hall.
LERTA, which stands for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, District II will replace the city's current LERTA which expires Dec. 30.
Before a second and final vote occurs next month, three amendments discussed at length Tuesday night will be advertised for public action and then likely voted on before the bill formally becomes law.
The LERTA allows municipalities to place conditions on a developer and Bethlehem requires developers designate units as affordable housing. Two weeks ago the same issue was before council, but a vote was delayed then because some council members wanted developers to increase the one-time fee charged by Bethlehem in lieu of the developer not providing the affordable housing. The current amount is $26,350.
On Tuesday night Councilwoman Grace Crampsie Smith proposed an amendment to increase the amount developers have to pay to $52,320.
"I think that is a somewhat fair fee," Crampsie Smith said.
Councilwoman Hillary Kwiatek proposed another amendment regarding delinquencies and default provisions regarding developers.
Created in 1977, LERTA is a tax abatement program established by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. A LERTA permits municipalities such as Bethlehem to exempt new construction from taxes in deteriorated areas of economically challenged communities, along with improvements to specific deteriorated industrial, commercial and other business property.
The proposed LERTA differs from the existing one. It is much smaller geographically - roughly 85 percent. It is focused on revitalizing the remaining Bethlehem Steel properties, the possible expansion of existing businesses within the industrial area, and targeted properties in the central business and limited commercial zoning districts.
In other news, council approved an ordinance governing backyard chickens on first reading. Section 5 of the legislation requires an applicant submit a completed application provided by the city's animal control officer and pay the fees. The application requires a drawn-to-scale site plan showing proposed locations and the footprint of the proposed chicken coop and runs as well as existing structures on the property and the location of adjacent homes or properties. Once approved by the city, an applicant will receive a permit lasting three years and must be renewed.
The ordinance allows for a maximum of six hens and no roosters, or a maximum of 10 bantam chickens will be allowed per property. No chicken slaughtering is permitted.
Prior to the ordinance approval, council approved an amendment to the bill to incorporate directions on manure management.