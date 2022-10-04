BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for ArtsQuest's proposed new cultural center.
The site, located on Northampton Street between Second and Third streets in Southside Bethlehem, will be home to a new, semi-detached five-story, 73,485-square-foot building connected to a new one-story structure.
The project has a $22.1 million price tag. Prior to the construction, ArtsQuest will demolish six buildings at its Banana Factory Arts Center site.
The steel-frame structure of the main building will feature a flat roof and a mix of brick- and metal-panel siding stretching along the site's entire width facing West Third Street. That will be connected to the one-story, brick masonry ancillary structure with a flat roof facing Northampton Street. The main building's fifth floor has a 12-foot setback, and the plan calls for an open patio with canopy on the top floor.
Capital plan
Prior to council's regular meeting Tuesday, a Committee of the Whole meeting reviewed the city's 2023-2027 capital plan, which designates projects and expected revenue sources.
Departments reviewed Tuesday night include public safety, public works traffic, facilities, recreation, grounds, streets, storm sewers, community and economic development, along with general projects.
Some of the plans include maintenance and repair of 10 city bridges, lighting replacements on Route 378, erecting wayfinding signage across Bethlehem, along with upgrades to the southern end of Monocacy Way Trail and the South Bethlehem Greenway.
Other expenditures involve ambulance and police vehicle purchases and first responder respirator masks.
The meeting was informational only. Votes will occur during November budget meetings.