BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Plans to tear down Bethlehem's Banana Factory and build a new facility in its place are moving forward, whether the city's historic conservation commission likes it or not.

In a 5-2 vote, Bethlehem City Council overturned the Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission's split decision to deny a request to tear down all of the six structures that make up the center over concerns two buildings facing South Third Street are historic.

"With supply chain issues, with the inflation that we're looking at and other factors happening globally, that project ballooned to almost $30 million. Being able to tear down the additional two buildings allows us to save about $7 million on that project and it also cuts the construction time considerably," said ArtsQuest President Kassie Hilgert.

She says the new building increases studio space with welding and woodworking equipment and 3D printers, doubles the hot glass studio, and allows room for more educational programs.

The Bethlehem Area School District supports the plan.

"What the Banana Factory has been able to do on the South Side and in south Bethlehem is provide opportunities for all sorts of our residents, and the fact that the school district was willing to show up, I think, shows people of how much of no-brainer this was," says Bethlehem Mayor William Reynolds, who supports the decision.

"We need to preserve things that are absolutely worthy of preservation but also move forward and respond to the market and respond to the things people want to do," he said.

In a four-hour meeting Tuesday evening, members of the public spoke for and against the issue, with some voicing concern the South Side is losing its character.

Two members of council voted to block the decision, with one suggesting it be built somewhere else.

"I hate to see buildings be demolished but at the same time I've come to realize when buildings must be demolished due to the economic hardship it would cause," said Councilwoman Grace Crampsie Smith. She was one of the five members to vote in favor.

"It's going to be the gateway to the South Side because we're going to be redoing the Hill to Hill Bridge and Second Street is going to become more of a vibrant street within the South Side."

Now that demolition has been approved the final design needs to be approved. The historic commission also votes on that, then City Council has the final word again.

Once it's approved, ArtsQuest can finish raising the additional $9 million it needs.