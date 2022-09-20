BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night at City Hall postponed a certificate of appropriateness vote on a multi-family residential building.
The project, known as Skyline West, is slated for 143 W. Broad Street by developer Dennis Benner, his sons Garrett and Brandon, and Musikfest founder Jeffrey Parks. The proposal calls for 40 apartments in a five-story, flat-roof building.
Delays are nothing new for Skyline West. A 2018 plan featuring 50 units was detained for two years thanks to several title issues with the adjacent property. Concerns the project could jeopardize Bethlehem's efforts for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage Site are a more recent issue.
"I don't think there's any project in Bethlehem more important than getting the World Heritage designation," Bruce Haines, managing partner of the Historic Hotel Bethlehem, told council during public comment Tuesday night.
Skyline West is slated to appear now on council's Oct. 4 agenda.
Blighted properties
In other news, council approved an agreement between the city and the Bethlehem Redevelopment Authority for emergency relocation assistance involving the demolition of 1218 and 1220 Center St.
The city says the properties — one vacant and one occupied — are blighted and must be demolished "as soon as possible." The deal gives RDA the authority to act on both entities' behalf to provide relocation assistance to a family that occupies the 1220 Center St. building. In addition, it establishes a legal contract for the demolition itself.