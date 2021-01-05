BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council conducted a hearing on potential zoning amendments that would revise commercial storefront requirements in certain zoning districts.
The changes would alter first-floor commercial storefront usage in the central business (CB) and limited commercial (CL) zoning districts.
If the amendments are approved, the code would require that all permitted uses in the CB zoning district include a principal retail, restaurant or personal service use on the front street level. An office use, professional or otherwise, will not be permitted on the front street level.
In the CL zoning district, the amendment would require a principal commercial use on the front street level. The amendment diminishes the first-floor requirements in the CL zoning district only. This will allow "a broader range of commercial uses, including professional offices," according to Darlene Heller, director of planning and zoning.
Heller noted Tuesday night the CL zoning amendment "was too restrictive."
Responding to a question from Councilwoman Grace Crampsie Smith, Heller said existing businesses not allowed in the original zoning changes — such as an office — would be grandfathered.
Heller gave an example of a hypothetical attorney's office already in the district. That attorney's office would be allowed to continue operating, and if that attorney moved out and another attorney acquired the space, they also would be allowed to continue with the same use.
President Adam Waldron said the ordinance will be placed on the Jan. 19 council agenda for first reading.
Other business
In other news, council approved a resolution in support of the Safe Interactions Act and the Human-services Emergency Logistic Program (HELP) Act. The two bills comprise the Law Enforcement Education and Accountability for People with Disabilities (LEAD) Initiative, which has been the work of Sen. Robert Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat.
The initiative will "help bring about racial justice and reduce the number of police interactions involving people with disabilities, often people of color," according to a memo from Councilwoman Olga Negrón.
The initiative would reduce calls to the 911 call centers regarding non-criminal emergencies and provide training to law enforcement on interacting with people with disabilities, including those experiencing a mental health crisis, Negrón wrote.