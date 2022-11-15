BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The City of Bethlehem's planning and zoning director presented a number of proposed changes to the city's standard zoning ordinances Tuesday night.

In a public hearing prior to the Bethlehem City Council meeting, Darlene Heller discussed amendments being considered to ordinances related to setbacks, yardage and parking requirements.

As an example, multifamily dwellings currently require 1.75 parking spaces per unit; the amendment would reduce that to 1.5 spaces.

"We have excess parking downtown for the new developments being constructed," Heller said. "We don't need as much parking."

Reduced parking spaces lead to a reduction in impervious coverage while encouraging more walking and biking within the city, she explained.

Another amendment proposed removing the provision requiring 15 feet between buildings and parking that must be green space. Calling the provision "impractical," Heller explained a desire to encourage building closer to the street with parking either off to the side or the rear of the property.

The Community Development Committee reviewed the proposed zoning amendments at its Sept. 6 meeting and voted 3-0 to recommend that the amendments be forwarded to the full council and be the subject of a public hearing.

Zoning hearing board appointment

In other news, Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds named Lea B. Grigsby of West Church Street to the zoning hearing board. This appointment is effective through December 2026.

Council approved the appointment in a 7-0 vote, with Councilmember Grace Crampsie Smith commenting that with all appointments, officials should adhere to the recently adopted conflict of interest guidelines.

Solar ordinance

During its Tuesday night meeting, City Council also had a first reading of the proposed revisions to the city's current solar ordinance.

The changes originated with the idea of encouraging the use of solar energy to advance the city's climate action plan, the city's Environmental Advisory Council previously said.

The plan, the EAC said in September, will advance goals of increasing sustainability, utilizing alternative energy resources and reducing Bethlehem's overall carbon footprint.

The revisions clarify the definition of "historic" and maximum permitted height, and add setback or screening conditions to ground-mounted solar energy systems, along with other edits.

The ordinance defines solar energy systems as consisting of one or more solar collection devices, solar energy-related "balance of system" equipment and other associated infrastructure "with the primary intention of generating electricity, storing electricity, or otherwise converting solar energy into a different form of energy."

Permit parking

Council also adopted a resolution to designate the south 900 block of Spring Street as a residential permit parking area.

According to the resolution's wording, the Bethlehem Parking Authority Board of Directors moved to recommend the inclusion of this zone based on the residents' desire on that block. The board also determined that the parking situation on that street is such that implementation of the permit program is necessary. A public hearing on the matter was held at the parking authority's regular monthly meeting on Sept. 28.

Mayor Reynolds said parking issues would become more important in the future, and lawmakers must begin thinking about them now.

"Parking is a huge driver for any type of new housing. We're going to have to make some parking decisions," he said. "There’s no easy answer, but it's something we're going to have to increasingly talk about."

2023 budget

Council also had the first reading of the 2023 budget, released on Nov. 11.

Residents can learn more about the budget at meetings scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 29, and 30.

Amendments to the budget will be reviewed at the Dec. 5 City Council meeting, with a second hearing slated for Dec. 20, officials said.