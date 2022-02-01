BETHLEHEM, Pa. – In a historic decision, Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night unanimously voted to appoint Wandalyn Enix as the body's first-ever Black member.
Enix, who received applause after council's vote, spent her career as a university and public school educator. A Bethlehem native, her father was a steelworker and union leader, and her mother was also a member of the steelworkers union.
Enix was among 10 candidates who sought to fill the vacancy on council that opened when J. William Reynolds resigned from council after he was sworn in as mayor on Jan. 3. She will be sworn in at council's Feb. 15 meeting and will serve until Jan. 2, 2024.
Enix is professor emeritus at Montclair State University, where she was a professor of education from 1984 to 2012. She taught social studies in the Bethlehem Area School District from 1969 to 1980, serving at Liberty High School and Nitschmann and Broughal middle schools, then junior highs at the time. Two generations of her family attended Broughal.
She also served as executive director of Volunteers of America in Allentown from 1980 to 1984 and as president of the Bethlehem branch of the NAACP, which endorsed her for the open council seat.
Most of the applicants who applied for the open seat took advantage of the opportunity to address council, including Enix.
She said that she wanted to join council for several reasons: to create affordable entry-level housing, to revise the real estate tax system to help marginalized people and senior citizens while not forgoing the necessary taxes the city needs, and to create more opportunities for businesses and industries.
She said her 44 years in education and her experiences in Bethlehem, including her work with children, opened her eyes to the most vulnerable people of the city and would bring a different perspective to council.
With Bethlehem headed toward a World Heritage designation, Enix said it's time to rediscover the city's diverse South Side and its untold history "to make Bethlehem an even greater community."
Before council heard from applicants, several residents offered their support for Enix during the public comment portion of the agenda.
Seth Moglen, a Lehigh University English professor who has expertise in modernism and African American writing, said African Americans have been a neglected community in Bethlehem. Enslaved Black people lived in what is now South Bethlehem before the Moravians arrived and contributed to the city's wealth and vitality while experiencing sustained and intentional exclusion, he noted.
Bethlehem Steel refused to hire Blacks and created a special train to import Mexican labor when European immigration slowed in the 1920s, Moglen said. African Americans were excluded from other major employers and could not find dignified employment in Bethlehem, he added.
Enix has all the qualification to be "a superb city council member" and bring a perspective that the council has never had before, Moglen said, adding that the appointment would help correct a history of exclusion in Bethlehem.
William Scheirer, who serves with Enix on the South Bethlehem Historical Society board, described her as thoughtful and decisive with a profound knowledge of the city's history. He said her grandfather was a son of former slaves and worked on the construction of the Hill to Hill Bridge, and her mom is a descendent of the Creek Nation. Enix's ancestry is symbolic of the future of America, Scheirer said.
Raya Levy also backed Enix for her record of community involvement and challenged council to set an example for other white majority communities to follow.
Many on council revealed their preference for Enix before the vote, including council President Michael Colon. He and several councilmembers joined with Reynolds to note the quality of the candidates, thank them and encourage them to pursue public service with the city's many boards, committees and commissions.
In addition to Enix, the applicants who addressed council were Darian Colbert, Michael Cunningham, Todd Dietrich, Scott Hawk, John Marquette, Allison Mickel, and Anna Zawierucha. Applicant Edwin Corado did not address council, and Basilio Bonilla withdrew his application.
Reynolds said the vote to appoint Enix represented a historic day for Bethlehem. He encouraged her to get her official photograph taken as soon as possible so it can be added to the gallery of the 75 past and present members of City Council in city hall.
In a word of caution, Reynolds said the city must acknowledge that it's not always been welcoming when it comes to race and identity. He also said the city also falls into a trap where how long a candidate has lived in Bethlehem sometimes carries too much weight when voters and governing bodies make decisions.
He said his well-educated, upper-middle class parents came to Bethlehem from New Jersey in the late 1970s and always joked about the "certain response" they received when others learned that they were not originally from the area.
"We don't have just one Bethlehem identity," Reynolds said.