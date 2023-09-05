BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Wawa planned for 770 Hellertown Road is on its way to selling beer and wine. Tuesday, Bethlehem City Council voted to approve a liquor license transfer that will allow the convenience store to sell alcohol in Bethlehem, near the Hellertown border.
Passed in a vote of 6-1, the vote had a lone dissenter in Councilmember Rachel Leon, who questioned the prudence of selling alcohol so close to Little League fields.
“I know Saucon Park has had issues in the past... issues regarding alcohol consumption in the park, those are the concerns…No reflection on Wawa,” said Leon.
According to city documents, Wawa has arranged to purchase a liquor license from PA Overlook LLC at 4285 N. Delaware Dr. in Upper Mount Bethel.
The store would be allowed to sell beer and wine in limited quantities. A seating area will be provided, and customers can drink one 12-ounce bottle of beer, said attorney Ellen Freeman with Flaherty & O'Hara.
Freeman said that Wawa, at its 24 other locations, has not had any issues with alcohol consumption.
Councilmember Paige Van Wirt also expressed concerns about the park’s proximity and asked Police Chief Michelle Kott about the effects of alcohol sales on calls.
"I am concerned," said Van Wirt. "It's a straight shot from (Interstate) 78 and a public park behind it."
Kott said that she could not speak to the effects of alcohol sales but said that calls often come from Wawas for mundane issues such as lockouts.
Freeman said Wawa understands and values selling alcohol responsibly.
Wawa employees who will be responsible for alcohol sales must complete training programs, including the Responsible Alcohol Management Program. RAMP uses hypothetical situations to familiarize employees with potential pitfalls associated with selling alcohol, Freeman explained.
Employees will adhere to the chain's 100% carding policy by conducting visual inspections of identification and by using an electronic card reader whose indicator glows green when an ID's birthdate jibes with the legal drinking age.
Employees are also trained to spot fake IDs and deal with visibly intoxicated customers and will check the parking lot frequently for any illegal alcohol consumption, Freeman said.
Hours for selling alcohol at the new store would be 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., with wine not being sold after 11 p.m.
The transfer is also subject to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approval.
Sewage sludge
In other news, council heard comments on various issues during the public's turn at the podium.
Several residents from Carbon County spoke to the council about sewage sludge that's being used to fertilize fields throughout their county. The sludge, the speakers said, comes from Bethlehem as a byproduct of wastewater treatment.
The sewage sludge is comprised of the solids that are left behind during the process. The sludge often contains dangerous levels of metals and "forever chemicals."
Currently, the city sells its sludge to a vendor that offers it to farmers for free. City officials said the process costs about $500,000. The sludge can also be incinerated or sent to a landfill. Officials said the landfill option doubles the cost to about $1 million.
Councilmembers Van Wirt and Grace Crampsie Smith expressed interest in learning more about the issue and possible solutions.
"Rest assured that we'll look at it," said Crampsie Smith.
Temporary staff
Mayor J. William Reynolds was back for his report after the birth of a child earlier in August. He addressed previous public discussions surrounding a $10,000 budget transfer to hire temporary staff while the city submits its UNESCO World Heritage Site application.
Although it was approved, the action was highly debated regarding the necessity of the hire and which city department should handle such an application.
According to city documents, the administration requires additional support as the World Heritage Site application reaches its final phases. The funds are intended to provide short-term help to the administration.
The temporary position would entail 15 hours per week for 17 weeks to "complete the existing responsibilities of the Mayor's office" through February 2024. The mayor's executive assistant, Stephanie Smith Augello, is "dedicating much of her time to the initiative," the documents state, and needs assistance.
At the time of the vote, Councilmember Crampsie Smith questioned the appropriateness of the mayor's office in managing the initiative, pointing to other departments that may be able to share the load.
She said she did not vote to block the measure because she supports working towards obtaining World Heritage Site status.
Tuesday, Mayor Reynolds read an email from Smith Augello, Angela DelGrosso Stein, who works as the director of mayor's initiatives, and Janine Carambot Santoro, the administration's director of equity and inclusion, who expressed their appreciation for the recognition of their work.
They also outlined the many roles and activities of the mayor's office, including community meetings, service requests, ad hoc community meetings and meetings with citizens.
According to Reynolds, his office is doing the work of three people for the pay of 2.5 employees.
“I’m not trying to attack anyone within the city….I value every employee. I know what it's like to do two jobs and only get paid for one,” said Crampsie Smith.