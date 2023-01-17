BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council approved various contracts Tuesday night, two of which are worth more than $1 million each.
New water meters
One involved the installation and labor costs for water meter installation. The deal means Allentown-based Core & Main LP will furnish 4,000 meters with touchpads and 4,000 radio frequency endpoint devices.
The contractor will install 2,500 meters and 2,500 endpoints, while the city will install and integrate 1,500 meters and endpoints. Most of the work will take place on the city's east side, in Southside Bethlehem, in Freemansburg and in Fountain Hill.
The deal is valued at more than $1.6 million.
Sewer system upgrades
The second contract involved the installation of chemical feed pumps, tanks, piping, mixers, electric systems and controls in the city's sewer system to improve the overall organic treatment capacity. The deal with Pact Two LLC is worth more than $1 million.
New water main
In other news, City Council approved an agreement with Nazareth-based R-III Construction Inc. The company will install about 600 feet of water main along South New Street between Third and Fourth streets to support planned development and current customers. The deal is worth $233,250.
Drinking water well systems
The city also OK'd renewing a pact with Emmaus-based K.L. Fulford Associates Inc. for the operation of the East Allen Township drinking water well systems, including emergency calls. Fulford was the operator and manager of the East Allen Township drinking water well systems before Bethlehem took ownership.
The deal — an extension for one year with two, one-year options at $36,500 annually — was awarded to Fulford based in part on the company's "extensive knowledge" of the well systems.
Communications
City Council approved also renewed a contract with Lehigh Valley with Love Media for communications support for $18,000 per year with two, one-year options at the same amount. The vote was 6-1, with Councilwoman Grace Crampsie Smith providing the dissenting vote.