BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council formally approved the appointment of Capt. Michelle Kott to serve as chief of police during Tuesday night's meeting.
Kott, who was selected by Mayor Robert Donchez for the post Sept. 23, will be the city's first ever woman to hold the position.
Donchez said that in selecting Kott for the job, she would cultivate a new energy and perspective.
"Today's an exciting night for the city of Bethlehem," said Donchez on Tuesday night prior to her approval.
After serving 16 years in various positions in the department, Kott has acquired various policing philosophies. Those include an inclination toward community policing, community partnerships and more training in the areas of mental health, cultural awareness, de-escalation tactics, implicit bias and crisis intervention, according to a city news release.
"I'm very elated," noted Councilwoman Grace Crampsie-Smith.
In other news, council rejected a proposal by developer Abraham Atiyeh to amend the city's zoning map regarding a property located at 2105 Creek Rd. The request would have changed the parcel from "RR," which stands for Rural Residential, to "R-RC," which means Residential Retirement Complex zoning district.
Atiyeh wanted to construct a four-story, 40-unit assisted living facility occupied by senior citizens. He told council during a public hearing last month that if council would approve the request, it would address a need for affordable senior living in Bethlehem, which he said is currently unavailable.
"This project came to us with some pretty strong recommendations to vote against it," said President Adam Waldron.
The vote was 0-7.