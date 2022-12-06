BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council raised recycling fees, starting next year.
The fee increases from $70 to $90. The city recently signed a two-year contract with Republic Services, which increased prices from their current pact.
Golf course fees
During Tuesday's meeting, City Council also established 2023 golf course fees. The 18-hole fee will go up from $27 to $28 Mondays through Fridays; from $58 to $60 from opening to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays; and from $52 to $55 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on those same days. In addition, the twilight green fee will be raised from $22 to $25 on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The ordinance increases also some fees for nine holes.
Zoning text amendments
In other business, council approved two separate zoning text amendments. The first involved deleting three design standards. The second featured several miscellaneous changes such as parking space requirements for workforce units, reasons for removing zoning hearing board members and changing the term "student overlay district" to a broader "student home." The bill was forwarded on first reading.
Solar panels
City Council also approved zoning amendments making solar panel installation more flexible on a wider range of structures. The changes will broadly advance the city's goals of increasing sustainability, utilizing alternative energy resources and reducing Bethlehem's overall carbon footprint.
The revisions clarify the definition of "historic" and maximum permitted height, and also add setback or screening conditions to ground-mounted solar energy systems, along with other edits.
Gas costs
Finally, City Council approved a $12,400 fund transfer to pay for gasoline purchases for the fire department and emergency medical services.