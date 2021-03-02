BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council approved an ordinance regulating student housing on its second and final reading Tuesday night. The vote was unanimous.
The ordinance establishes limits on student housing in the city's Southside neighborhoods around Lehigh University in the central business and limited commercial zoning districts.
The approved measure Tuesday night "does not change any of the existing ordinance provisions or exemptions," according to Darlene Heller, director of planning and zoning. Instead, it extends the existing exemptions which apply in another zoning district: industrial redevelopment - residential.
The premise behind the change was to manage the location of student housing and, by default, address specific problems associated with it. Those problems, according to some neighbors, include noise, litter, parking, overcrowding and other nuisances.
The administration of Mayor Bob Donchez, during a hearing on the ordinance last month, said the changes "would stabilize and protect neighborhoods" while still maintaining a catalogue of affordable housing to families.
In addition, the zoning map overlay district encourages universities and colleges to develop their own student housing close to their campuses within the city's institutional zoning district.
The city prefers for these academic institutions to build student housing near public transit routes to encourage less reliance on cars and to minimize parking issues.
The bill also redefines other existing definitions. A regulated rental unit is "a dwelling unit occupied by three or more, but not more than five, unrelated persons under one rental agreement."
Another new definition is that what constitutes a student home — a dwelling unit occupied by three or more students aged 18 years or older, but not more than five, who are not related to each other and each of whom is enrolled at a college or university.
Further, the bill states that the new student overlay district "reduces market competition for lower cost rental housing," and "promotes the intent of the regional plan to promote mixed income neighborhoods."
The ordinance's new provisions apply only to new student housing.
Other business
In other news, council rejected an ordinance changing various industrial zoning symbols on the city's zoning map as it relates to 1838 Center St.
The petition was submitted by Bethlehem Manor Village LLC, the company name used by developer Abraham Atiyeh in his effort to secure a commercial grocery store chain.
Council previously rejected the proposed grocery store Sept. 15, 2020.
"This is a different approach to the same project," said President Adam Waldron prior to the vote.