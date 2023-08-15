BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council's meeting Tuesday resulted in approving a $10,000 budget transfer to hire temporary staff while the city submits its UNESCO World Heritage Site application.
Although approved, the action was highly debated regarding the necessity and which city department would handle such an application.
According to city documents, the administration requires additional support as the World Heritage Site application reaches its final phases. The funds are intended to provide short-term help to the administration.
The temporary position would entail 15 hours per week for 17 weeks to "complete the existing responsibilities of the Mayor's office" through February 2024. The mayor's executive assistant Stephanie Smith Augello is "dedicating much of her time to the initiative," the documents state, and needs assistance.
Councilmember Grace Crampsie Smith questioned the appropriateness of the mayor's office in managing the initiative, pointing to other departments that may be able to share the load.
"I’m just trying to look at the best way to be efficient in the administration," said Crampsie Smith.
She said she would not vote to block the measure because she supports working towards obtaining World Heritage Site status.
"At the same time…I have a concern," she said. "I think that the administration has to look at what the responsibilities and roles are within the department so that expenditures aren't being earmarked for things they don't need to be earmarked for."
Drawing from her experience working in human resources for her "day job," Councilmember Hillary Kwiatek followed Crampsie Smith's comments.
"This is something that organizations do when they find they have a surge in need," Kwiatek said. "It makes a lot of sense from an economic standpoint."
"[It] seems to be micromanaging it to have a big long conversation and to impugn the work ethic or the management of certain people in the administration in the meantime," she added.
The monies would come from savings on a position within the the city's Community and Economic Development department.
Pennsylvania Avenue problems
Several residents voiced concerns over traffic and safety issues on Pennsylvania Avenue. Residents said that drivers treat the roadway as if it were designated for two lanes of traffic on each side and often pass illegally.
"I'm not on Twitter, but I do have followers whenever I drive on Pennsylvania Avenue," quipped city resident Bill Shire.
Bruce Stevenson and his wife, Patience Stevenson, also of Pennsylvania Avenue, said they have had three cars totaled while parked on the street.
Maritza Figueroa said her mother and cousin have also lost their cars to damage obtained while parked along the avenue.
"I love the community, I love where I live…but it's become a liability," Figueroa said.
Jose Valencia, a Pennsylvania Avenue resident of two years, said in that short time he has seen four legally parked cars totaled and more than six accidents.
"It's scary when you see teenagers riding their bicycles down that road," he said.
Valencia also supported painting lines indicating parking and lanes of travel.
Mercantile tax revenue
In other budgetary news, council voted to accept $450,000 in additional revenue gained through the city's mercantile tax collection, thanks to Tri-State Financial Group.
Officials said a portion of the revenue will go towards the financial group for the audits responsible for finding this additional revenue and more, as the audits are not complete. The remaining revenue — $70,000 — will go towards recruiting and training to help fill gaps within the administration.
Police video, data
Council also voted to approve a memorandum of understanding that would authorize an intergovernmental agreement between the Bethlehem Police Department and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office, allowing the police to participate in Lehigh County's Fusus project.
Fusus is a digital platform that allows video and data asset sharing among participating law enforcement agencies. The city joins 17 other organizations.
According to Deputy Chief Scott Meixell, joining the network improves the "speed at which you can access the information," and can be very helpful in missing persons or dementia cases.
Part of the program can entail civilian participation, but work still needs to be done in this regard, Meixell said.
Environmental center day cares
Lastly, council voted to approve on its second reading a zoning ordinance allowing for day care at a local nature education center.
According to city documents, the ordinance adds provisions for environmental education centers, allowing accessory uses such as a day care center on the same lot as an existing lawful environmental education center.
At its first reading and consequent passing, the vote was met with applause from the audience.