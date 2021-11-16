BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night voted to postpone procedural votes on 2022 budget ordinances after two councilmembers indicated they would be casting dissenting votes.
By a 3-2 vote, with President Adam Waldron and councilmember Paige Van Wirt absent, council moved the ordinances to its Dec. 7 meeting when it became clear that councilmembers Bryan Callahan and Grace Crampsie Smith would vote against them. Four "yes" votes are needed to pass the first reading of the budget ordinances.
On Nov. 5, outgoing Mayor Robert Donchez presented a no-tax-increase budget of $93.3 million, which includes $12.8 million in federal pandemic relief funds, $2 million for the city's response to the pandemic, $6.3 million for capital projects, $3 million for road infrastructure and $1.5 million in seed money to start a community reinvestment fund.
Personnel expenses — salaries, medical and pensions — represent nearly 75% of the budget.
The proposed budget would keep the millage rate at 8.6 for the city's property owners in Northampton County and 2.7 for Lehigh County property owners. One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value. Real estate taxes make up 35% of overall budgeted revenue for the city.
As council prepared to vote on the various ordinances, councilmember Michael Colon, acting as council president for the meeting, noted that the vote was merely a formality to set the budgetary process in motion. As in past years, he said the budgetary schedule allows adequate time for public input and amendments from council during a series of upcoming budget hearings.
By state law, the city must approve its budget by year end; the second and final reading of the budget ordinances is set for Dec. 21.
Callahan indicated he would vote against the ordinances over concerns he had with the addition of a position in the Department of Community and Economic Development. He questioned Eric Evans, the city's business administrator, about why the position was added and said council should have been informed about it as a display of transparency.
Evans refused to answer Callahan, saying that Monday's budget hearing would be the appropriate time to answer questions. He reminded Callahan that the vote on the first reading of the budget ordinances was to be made without prejudice. He told Callahan that everyone else on council seemed to understand that.
Crampsie Smith said she did not feel comfortable on budgetary issues, particularly federal pandemic relief funds, until she had more information. She said transparency is needed before a vote, even if it's a procedural matter.
Without the four "yes" votes needed to pass the ordinances on first reading, councilmember and Mayor-elect J. William Reynolds moved to postpone the vote. Callahan and Crampsie Smith voted against Reynolds' motion.
Expressing frustration with the dissenters, councilmember Olga Negron said it's council's duty to act on the budget, noting that it's not final until the year end.
Asked by Reynolds to explain the budgetary schedule, Solicitor John Spirk said the budget has to play out in a particular number of weeks to accomplish a series of procedural votes, allow for amendments by the end of the year, and avoid meeting on Christmas to pass the final budget.