BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Plans to build hundreds of apartments in Southside Bethlehem are stalled after city council voted unanimously against a zoning change.

"There is no doubt there is a housing need, but the answer is not to build more housing on every plot of land that we have," said Councilmember Wandalyn Enix.

Tuesday night was the "first reading" of the ordinance that would have changed the zoning at 119 Technology Drive from Industrial Redevelopment (IR) to Central Business (CB). That change would have allowed Serfass Development, of North Whitehall Township, to knock down the industrial building at the site and put up a six-story building with 240 apartments.

The site is right next to the Phillip J. Fahy Memorial Bridge.

Instead of housing, council members suggested an opportunity should be provided to develop the area with its industrial zoning in mind.

"We can make history again, like we did with the steel," said Enix.

Other council members echoed Enix's sentiments.

"I want to clarify that I am truly not averse to renting or rentals," said Crampsie Smith.

In her position with the city, Smith said she tries to promote balance and that there is a lack of balance in housing options within the city. The land, she said, should be used for bringing business to the area.

Council member Keira Wilhelm agreed.

"My responsibility is to give that opportunity a chance. If it doesn't work out, we do not have interest in that land going fallow," she said.

Board President Michael Colon also spoke in support of maintaining the zoning, noting that several projects in the city started much like the building at 119 Technology Drive. He cited success stories like the Factory LLC on Southside.

"I want to see the building reused, he said.

IQE Plc, a British maker of semiconductor wafers, occupies the building now but is moving out.

Bethlehem's Planning Commission had voted in favor of the zoning change. The current Industrial Redevelopment zoning was created as Bethlehem Steel was closing down. Steel poured its "last cast" in its namesake city in 1995.

The building would not be turnkey for a future tenant as significant renovations are necessary, said Alex Saruzi, general manager at IQE. He said the company is moving operations to North Carolina as the current site no longer fits their needs.

"It's not a good semiconductor facility," he explained. "Everything is old in the building as well. It was not constructed for a high-power semiconductor plant. Someone coming in is going to have to spend a lot of money."

Before the vote, Matthias Fenstermacher, a principal partner of Serfass Construction, spoke to support the project.

"Yes, jobs are important, but in the Lehigh Valley, unemployment is at the lowest rate since 1976. Housing is the number one issue in front of us," he said.

Further, having more housing in the city will lower housing costs, Fenstermacher had said.