BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council reviewed a conflict of interest ordinance governing public officials during a Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday night at City Hall.
The ordinance, offered by Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt, would require "mandatory recusal" from public officials where a financial interest exists. The bill does not prevent city council members and officials from making or participating in the making of an official action "to the extent his or her participation is legally required." The bill further indicates that should a bill end in a tie, a recused city official is not permitted to break the tie.
The legislation establishes what is a "financial interest." For starters, any campaign contribution $250 or more received within the immediate 24-month period prior to the date on when official action is to be taken is prohibited. It includes money paid to a public official's spouse, parent, child, sibling or agent is not permitted. A public official's direct or indirect investment or ownership interest in any business, property, intellectual property, personal property or any other venture that is 10 percent or greater is prohibited also.
However, financial interests received from organized and registered unions and political action committees are exempt in Van Wirt's bill.
"The appearance of a conflict of interest is important to our citizens," Van Wirt said of the legislation. "It's not as important to us up here, it's not as important to the administration, but it's important that our citizens understand that we are voting free and clear of any outside interest."
"I think there is a lot of merit behind any governmental body passing something like this," President Michael Colon said. "...There is a perception, whether perceived or real, with merit or without merit, that when people are taking on money...to help influence the outcome of elections...My interpretation of this ordinance is not about keeping money to candidates from holding office, it's about limiting influence."
Colon added that he thought the $250 amount over four years was too low.
"My mother gives me gifts greater than that, and I never listen to her when she tells me to do something," Colon added.
The president noted also that recusing oneself on voting on a matter could be considered "extreme."
Other topics discussed involving "recusal" was whether a council member could share their thoughts on matter, but then recuse themselves from the vote on that same matter.
"The intent was not to stifle discussion, but rather official action as in a vote," Van Wirt said.
Councilwoman Rachel Leon supported the bill, but said that "if there is this perception of a conflict of interest, we can just vote someone out," Leon said. "But in a city with basically one party control, with limited engagement in a primary, can we really just 'vote someone out' if there's not an option?"
Councilwoman Grace Crampsie Smith said she was "flexible" on the bill. She did question the "family" provision in the proposal.
"Fortunately, and sometimes unfortunately, I come from a huge family," Crampsie Smith said. "...I'm wrapping my head around that, like when I would have to recuse myself...I guess it's just an issue of how we would define family."
Crampsie Smith spoke also of the nuances associated with financing political campaigns. She cited examples.
"With campaigns you have endorsements," Crampsie Smith said. "An individual or an entity may endorse you, but not give you money. But are you then beholden to them because they are endorsing you?"
Councilwoman Wandalyn Enix discussed also the bill's family provision.
"I might be naive, but how do we find out about financial interest of relatives?" Enix said. "I mean that's a very difficult thing to know."
Council made no decision on the bill Wednesday night. Council scheduled a second committee of the whole meeting on the matter on a date not yet determined.