BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night to send a proposed ordinance to rezone a property on the city's Southside to its community development committee for further review and discussion.

Councilmembers Wandalyn Enix and Grace Crampsie Smith opposed sending the bill back to committee.

The proposal on the table is to rezone the property at 119 Technology Drive to CB-Central Business zoning from the current IR-Industrial Redevelopment zoning to make way for a proposed development of a 240-unit, six-story apartment building.

Multi-family dwellings are permitted uses in the CB zoning district.

Last month, council held a public hearing on the rezoning proposal where some residents raised issues about the additional traffic it would bring to the area.

In March, the Bethlehem Planning Commission voted to recommend the zoning change for the property.

Developer Kevin Serfass, vice president of Serfass Companies, said his company proposed the rezoning.

"Putting myself in the position of a current business owner of today on Third or Fourth streets — if somebody told me there was going to be 300 new residents a block and a half away, I would have rolled out the red carpet for them," Serfass said. "I would ask City Council to roll out the red carpet for them."

Serfass added that there are 750 members of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce, and he said he believes most of them would be supportive of new residents to create more feet on the street.

Eaton Avenue resident William Scheirer said he has a contrary view.

"Do we want to become a city with more congestion and more noise?" Scheirer asked. "A total of 20 sizable apartment buildings have been built, proposed, or somewhere in between, with half of them on the Southside."

Council President Michael G. Colón said he would not be in favor of rezoning.

"I appreciate Mr. Serfass' interest in investing a significant amount of money on that lot and turning that building into this more valuable residential high-rise," Colón said.

"I'm just not of the opinion right now," Colón continued," as it relates to different conversations that are going on at the state level and the governor's stated initiatives for new governor's platform and trying to bring job creators into Pennsylvania, that I would be in favor of rezoning this parcel."

Councilwoman Kiera Wilhelm said the proposed project addresses a critical need for housing, and is good for businesses on both sides of the river. The nearly 4-acre site is near the Philip J. Fahy Memorial Bridge.

"It's hard to think of a place that is more in the center of Bethlehem than this location, and that invites residents to walk and bike to businesses on both sides of the river," Wilhelm said. "It activates an important entry point to the city, and it engages the community with a river in a new way."

Councilmember Grace Crampsie Smith said there are many points to consider on both sides of the issue.

"I am really concerned about what the fabric of the Southside is going to look like if we're going to rezone and then go residential with a high-rise apartment building," Smith said.

"As we keep on building these high-end luxury apartments, I'm not convinced that it's helping us address our affordable housing crisis," she continued, "because I know for a fact that the majority of folks in Bethlehem cannot afford these apartments."

Councilmember Wandalyn Enix said she agrees that Bethlehem needs housing, specifically geared toward home ownership.

"We're the gem of the Lehigh Valley, and we want to stay that way and not have a big city built," Enix said. "Also, I feel very, very strongly about the fact that we need to promote higher pay, paying jobs and careers, and I think that we need to stick with the technological emphasis that this (property) was built for."

The land in question is currently occupied by IQE Plc, a U.K.-based maker of semiconductor wafers. The company will close its doors by 2024.

Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt said there are good points on both sides.

"I really think that the rest of the Southside riverfront, especially stimulated by the construction of the new ArtsQuest building, is going to become much more of a residential arts-associated neighborhood," Van Wirt said. "And I think we have to respect those forces of capitalism, and in fact, I think we need to harness them."

Councilwoman Rachel Leon said she has complex feelings about the project.

"I haven't had enough conversations with residents of the Southside to put my mind at ease either way," Leon said. "I'm just torn on it, and I just need to talk to more people who are very vested in this and live there."

Councilwoman Hillary Kwiatek said she is leaning toward rezoning if the vote were to take place at Tuesday's meeting.

"However, if there is a desire for more conversation in a different venue, I would be open to listening to that," Kwiatek said.

Council hopes to hold the community development committee meeting later this month.