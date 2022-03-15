BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council members made it clear they are on board for the health and revitalization of the city and its community members.
Councilmembers approved various contracts and resolutions at Tuesday night's meeting, ranging from lead remediation to park and trail enhancements.
Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt highlighted these approvals, saying it's a pleasure to vote on "solid progress, as well as the things that keep the city running."
"Sometimes the work of council is dull as mud with risk management, compliance plans … and budget adjustments," Van Wirt said, "but it is so good to be voting on things that are going to have a direct impact on the quality of life for our citizens."
South New Street streetscape project
After Bethlehem received two electrical bids and three general site bids, the city awarded a contract to Semmel Excavation LLC of Allentown and Telco Inc. of Reading to work on the South New Street streetscape project.
The city worked with both companies in the past and said they have experience in similar projects. The vote to approve the contract was 7-0.
The South New Street streetscape project involves improvements on South New Street, between Third and Morton streets.
The work will include paver sidewalks, landscaping, removal and installation of trees, a future bus shelter, benches, foundations for future lighting improvements, and the relocation of the greenway between Adams and New streets and the greenway crossing South New Street. However, the city said improvements are not limited to just these areas.
The project is estimated at just over $1,650,000, with money coming from private funding, the Northampton County Community Investment Partnership Program, the City Revitalization and Improvement Zone program, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Turnback Program, the Bethlehem Tree Developer's Fund, Lehigh University, and largely, PennDOT's Multimodal Transportation Fund.
Fairview Park revitalization
City Council approved a resolution with a 7-0 vote to accept Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources funds for the revitalization of Fairview Park on Fourth Avenue.
The project aims to improve the existing park with toddler-appropriate play equipment. It also includes resurfacing the asphalt area to remove impervious coverage and create more flexible-use areas.
Monocacy Way Trail expansion
Director of Planning and Zoning Darlene Heller addressed council on the expansion of the Monocacy Way Trail from Schoenersville Road to the D&L Trail.
Heller referred to a feasibility study completed a few years ago, which outlined significant trail gaps and how to create a network for trails in the city.
While public works is currently on track to complete the northern end of the Monocacy Way Trail from Schoenersville Road north to Illick's Mill in the spring, the goal is to connect all trails to the D&L trail system, as it is "the spine of the trail system," according to Heller.
After Heller addressed council, its members approved a resolution, 7-0, for the city to apply for funds from both the Northampton County Livable Landscapes Grant Program and the DCNR to help fund the expansion of the Monocacy trail, which would ultimately take it down to Union Boulevard and continue to the D&L Trail at Sand Island.
Council President Michael Colon commended Heller and her department, noting the time and energy it takes to continue rolling the ball forward on projects like this.
The estimated cost for this project is about $882,951, and the city is requesting $442,000 from the Livable Landscapes Program and from the DCNR.
Lead service line replacement project
Council voted 7-0 to approve the contract award to Michael F. Ronca & Sons Inc., Bethlehem, for the replacement of up to 350 lead service lines in the city.
City Director of Water and Sewer Resources Edward J. Boscola said this project is going to require "a lot of exploratory digging and excavation" in order to find all the lead service lines to be replaced in the city.
Boscola estimates the number of lead service lines in the city to be in the low thousands or as low as several hundred. The target number to be replaced under this project is around 300-350 lead service lines, with the goal to remediate any lead in the city’s water systems.
"This is just the start," Boscola said. "We have to do what we have to do to find the lead."
The project is estimated to cost around $2,587,000.