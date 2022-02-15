BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Wandalyn Enix was sworn in as Bethlehem City Council's seventh member Tuesday night, becoming the body's first-ever Black member.
Enix, professor emeritus at Montclair State University and a former public school educator in Bethlehem, was selected by council on Feb. 1 to fill the open seat created when J. William Reynolds resigned from council after he was sworn in as mayor on Jan. 3.
Enix, sworn in by District Judge Nicholas Englesson, will serve until Jan. 2, 2024. She was among 11 applicants who applied for the opening.
"What a momentous day," Enix said. "It is an honor to sit in this seat. I stand on the shoulders of giants — men and women who came before me."
She thanked her supporters, including the other "intelligent men and women" who sought the seat, encouraging them to pursue public service with the city's many boards, committees and commissions.
South New Street mixed-use complex
In other matters, council voted on a series of certificate of appropriateness resolutions, which reflect the Historic Conservation Commission's recommendations for and review of various developments in the city’s historic districts.
By a 6-1 vote, with Enix dissenting, council approved a certificate of appropriateness for a nine-story mixed-use building at 317-327 S. New St., proposed by Rafael Palomino and Jeffrey Quinn.
The developers plan to raze 319, 325 and 327 S. New St., which are no longer deemed to have architectural value. They will, however, save and incorporate the Italianate façade at 321-323 S. New St.
Several members of council begrudgingly voted in favor of the measure, noting the structure's design and faulting its incompatibility with the neighborhood.
Councilmember Kiera Wilhelm said the design degraded through the review process and expressed hope that better guidelines can be created to address future projects. Thoughtful design should "be a given" in Bethlehem, she said, adding that the city needs to set expectations that developers present projects that take "sense of place" into consideration.
Enix, who grew up in South Bethlehem, said her viewpoint was simple.
"It's the people who count," she said. "They don't want this."
Reynolds said the types of development like the one on South New Street are market driven, a result of housing supply issues in the Lehigh Valley and a surge in new jobs in Bethlehem.
Former Holy Infancy School
While council had its concerns about the project, it voted unanimously for a certificate of appropriateness in support of a proposal by Palomino and Quinn to convert the former Holy Infancy School at 127 E. Fourth St. into 24 apartments and space for a commercial tenant.
Council praised the project as an example of adaptive reuse.