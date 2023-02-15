BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A city councilman in Bethlehem is seeking reelection.

Michael Colón will run in May's Democratic primary election.

"Serving the citizens of Bethlehem has been a rewarding and humbling honor since I took office in 2016. An honor I value as one of the highest forms of service to the community. The next three months I’ll continue to be out in the community, in our neighborhoods answering what questions I can for the citizens of Bethlehem while asking for another four years as their representative on Council," Colón said in his campaign announcement.

He said in the next four years, if reelected, he would focus on issues such as what he calls an affordable housing crisis.

"While I’ve been in both the majority and minority on major City Council votes I will continue to be someone who cares about access to city services, community taxpayer needs, and positive outcomes when engaging our local government," Colón said.