BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Thanksgiving is on track to cost a lot more than usual this year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkeys alone are 23 percent more expensive than in 2021. One Bethlehem community is making sure their neighborhood doesn't go without, regardless.

Lynfield Community Center in Bethlehem is usually busy with kids after school. But less than two weeks out from Thanksgiving, they're catering to their community in a different way. On Monday night, volunteers collected and distributed 50 bags full of food to make a Thanksgiving meal.

"We're mostly based on low income out here and we know who are the people that need the help," President of Lynfield Community Center Roy Ortiz says.

Ortiz says for the past seven years, volunteers have been coming together to give back to those in need. The effort, however, was all started by one student.

"He was like, 'Mom, why can't we donate some kind of Thanksgiving dinner?' So that's kind of how it started," Dr. Ranju Gupta says.

Gupta says it was her son who noticed people suffering from poverty. He's since graduated from high school, but his mission of collecting and donating holiday meals continues with the help of the entire community.

Oral Surgeon Dr. Ahmad Chaudry and his family jumped at the chance to pitch in and has since been donating the staple of the feast, turkeys.

"During that vacation time, which you would think would be a great time for kids to be home, they're actually going hungry," Chaudry says.

Lydia Martes says she and her family are so thankful for the help and they plan on enjoying all the food provided by their friends.

"I'm just really grateful because I know that there are families that don't have the help," Martes says. "So we're blessed to be able to have that."

The Lynfield Community Center plans to continue its mission of feeding their neighborhood for years to come.